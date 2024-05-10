RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Baladiyat El-Mahalla vs Al-Ahly prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Baladiyat El-Mahalla vs Al-Ahly prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Baladiyat ElMahalla SC vs Al Ahly SC prediction Photo: alahlyegypt.com / Author unknown
Baladiyat ElMahalla SC Baladiyat ElMahalla SC
Premier League Egypt 11 may 2024, 12:00 Baladiyat ElMahalla SC - Al Ahly SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Al Ahly SC Al Ahly SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1,0)
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Saturday at the El-Mahalla Stadium, where the local Baladiyat El-Mahalla will host Al-Ahly. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Baladiyat El-Mahalla

Under Ramadan El-Sayed's guidance, the "Green Eagles" are battling to secure their place in the Egyptian Premier League and have shown poor form in recent matches. Currently, Baladiyat El-Mahalla sits in 14th place in the league table after 20 rounds. The club from El-Mahalla is only 4 points clear of the relegation zone.
In the last round, Ramadan El-Sayed's team faced Al-Ittihad in an away match and suffered a 1-2 defeat. This loss marked the fourth consecutive defeat for Baladiyat. Regarding their home statistics, Baladiyat has collected only 10 points in ten matches, securing just three victories.

Al-Ahly

The "Red Devils" are positioned in the middle of the league table, having amassed 30 points. Additionally, Al-Ahly secured a spot in the Champions League final by defeating TP Mazembe 3-0 in the second leg of the semi-finals. It's worth noting that due to their participation in the Champions League, "the Red Devils" have played only 14 matches in the elite division.
Al-Ahly is currently 11 points behind the league leaders, Pyramids, although the leaders have played four more matches. Thus, in terms of points lost, Al-Ahly leads the Premier League. In their last match, Al-Ahly convincingly defeated Al-Ittihad 4-1 at home, marking their third consecutive victory in the Premier League.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, Al-Ahly thrashed their opponent 5-1.
  • The bet "Total over 2.5" was successful in two out of the last five matches.
  • Only in two out of the last five matches did both teams score.

Baladiyat El-Mahalla vs Al-Ahly Prediction

Bookmakers have little doubt about the eventual victory of the away team, as they estimate Al-Ahly's victory with odds around 1.37. Our bet for this match is "Al-Ahly to win with a handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game W2(-1,0)
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction WTA Rome 2024 10 may 2024, 08:00 Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Lesia Tsurenko Odds: 1.89 Angelina Kalinina Recommended Linebet
Magdeburg vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2024, 12:30 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Magdeburg Odds: 1.5 Greuther Fuerth Bet now BetWinner
Paderborn vs Hamburger SV prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2024, 12:30 Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Paderborn Odds: 1.51 Hamburger SV Bet now 1xBet
Czech Republic vs Finland prediction World Championships 10 may 2024, 13:20 Czech Republic vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Czech Republic Odds: 1.9 Finland Recommended MelBet
Sweden vs USA prediction World Championships 10 may 2024, 13:20 Sweden vs USA prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Sweden Odds: 1.66 USA Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Today, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Today, 17:00 The finalists of the UEFA Europa League have been determined Tennis news Today, 16:43 The world's first-ranked player began with a convincing victory at the WTA tournament in Rome Football news Today, 16:35 PSV will not buy out the contract of the American defender from Barcelona Basketball news Today, 16:24 The schedule for the EuroLeague "Final Four" has been announced Football news Today, 16:08 Olympiacos forward sets a record for African footy performance Football news Today, 15:59 Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood Football news Today, 15:26 Chelsea are one step away from transferring Palmeiras super talent Football news Today, 15:20 The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed
Sport Predictions
Tennis 10 may 2024 Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Sweden vs USA prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball 10 may 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024