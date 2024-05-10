Baladiyat El-Mahalla vs Al-Ahly prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-1,0) Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Saturday at the El-Mahalla Stadium, where the local Baladiyat El-Mahalla will host Al-Ahly. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Baladiyat El-Mahalla

Under Ramadan El-Sayed's guidance, the "Green Eagles" are battling to secure their place in the Egyptian Premier League and have shown poor form in recent matches. Currently, Baladiyat El-Mahalla sits in 14th place in the league table after 20 rounds. The club from El-Mahalla is only 4 points clear of the relegation zone.

In the last round, Ramadan El-Sayed's team faced Al-Ittihad in an away match and suffered a 1-2 defeat. This loss marked the fourth consecutive defeat for Baladiyat. Regarding their home statistics, Baladiyat has collected only 10 points in ten matches, securing just three victories.

Al-Ahly

The "Red Devils" are positioned in the middle of the league table, having amassed 30 points. Additionally, Al-Ahly secured a spot in the Champions League final by defeating TP Mazembe 3-0 in the second leg of the semi-finals. It's worth noting that due to their participation in the Champions League, "the Red Devils" have played only 14 matches in the elite division.

Al-Ahly is currently 11 points behind the league leaders, Pyramids, although the leaders have played four more matches. Thus, in terms of points lost, Al-Ahly leads the Premier League. In their last match, Al-Ahly convincingly defeated Al-Ittihad 4-1 at home, marking their third consecutive victory in the Premier League.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Al-Ahly thrashed their opponent 5-1.

The bet "Total over 2.5" was successful in two out of the last five matches.

Only in two out of the last five matches did both teams score.

Baladiyat El-Mahalla vs Al-Ahly Prediction

Bookmakers have little doubt about the eventual victory of the away team, as they estimate Al-Ahly's victory with odds around 1.37. Our bet for this match is "Al-Ahly to win with a handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.55.