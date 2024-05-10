Al-Masry vs Pyramids prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Win Pyramids FC Odds: 1.84 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

One of the matches of the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Saturday in Alexandria, where the local Al-Masry will host Pyramids at the Borg El Arab Stadium. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Al-Masry

The "Green Eagles" are contending for the top spot and currently occupy the second position in the league table. After 20 matches played, Al-Masry has gathered 37 points. They lead their nearest rival, ZED, by just one point, while the league leader, Pyramids, is four points ahead.

Ahead of the match against Pyramids, Ehab Galal's team is coming off an away victory against Al Gaish with a score of 2-0. Both goals for the guests were scored in the second half. This victory marked Al-Masry's third consecutive win.

Pyramids

Under Jaime Pacheco's leadership, Pyramids leads the Egyptian Premier League, holding a four-point lead over their nearest rival. Additionally, Pyramids have two games in hand. After 18 matches played, Pyramids have accumulated 37 points, suffering only one defeat in the current championship.

In the last round, Pyramids played a home match against Future FC, securing a 2-1 victory. The league leaders conceded the opening goal in the 20th minute of the match but managed to not only equalize but also clinch the win through a penalty in the 90+2 minute. This victory marked Pyramids' fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Pyramids defeated their opponent at home in the first leg with a score of 3-2.

Al-Masry got their revenge against Pyramids in a home match in the League Cup with a score of 3-1.

In three out of the last five encounters between these teams, the bet "Total over 2.5" was successful.

Al-Masry vs Pyramids Prediction

Pyramids stumbled in a cup match, but it's unlikely to expect a setback from them in the upcoming encounter. Bookmakers offer favorable odds for an away win, around 1.84, reflecting the clash between two league leaders. Nonetheless, we suggest betting on "Pyramids to win" in this match.