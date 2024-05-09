Olympiacos forward sets a record for African footy performance

Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi opened the scoring in today's second leg of the Conference League semi-final against Aston Villa. This achievement marks a unique milestone for the 30-year-old Moroccan.

This goal was El Kaabi's 14th in European competitions this season. No African player in history has managed to score so many goals in a single European campaign.

El Kaabi scored 5 goals in the Europa League, where Olympiacos finished third in their group, and 9 goals in the Conference League. In the first leg against Aston Villa, this striker scored a hat-trick.

Interestingly, this is El Kaabi's first season in European competitions. Previously, he played in Qatar for Al-Sadd and in Turkey for Hatayspor.

In the Greek Super League, El Kaabi has scored 17 goals in 28 matches this season.