PSV will not buy out the contract of the American defender from Barcelona

Right-back Sergiño Dest will return to Barcelona this summer, as the club holds the player's rights.

According to AD, PSV has decided not to exercise the buy-back option for Dest, despite being very satisfied with his performance throughout the season.

The reason for this decision is that Dest tore his cruciate ligaments towards the end of the season, ruling him out until the beginning of 2025.

It is known that Barcelona does not count on Dest, so in winter 2025, they will be looking for a new club for him.

In the current season, Dest played 37 matches for PSV, scoring 2 goals and providing 7 assists.