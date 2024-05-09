RU RU
Main Predictions Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Magdeburg vs Greuther Fuerth prediction Photo: https://www.liga-zwei.de/ Author unknown
2. Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2024, 12:30 Magdeburg - Greuther Fuerth
Germany, Magdeburg, MDCC-Arena
Within the penultimate round of Bundesliga 2 two meetings are scheduled for May 10, among them the battle of Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth. The prediction for the match of these clubs is compiled by Dailysports experts.

Magdeburg

Not the brightest season spends Magdeburg, as it occupies only the 12th line in the standings. The gap from the departure zone is 5 points, and there are two rounds left, so they should keep their place in the division. In the last round, the team failed in the away against Kaiserslautern, suffering a defeat with a score of 1:4, so broke the series of four matches without defeat.

Magdeburg can not boast of stability in the results, so failed to consolidate at least in the middle of the standings.

Greuther Fürth

“Trefoils” up to a certain point of the current season claimed promotion, but somewhere from the beginning of February began a serious decline, because of which the club dropped out of the number of teams that can get into the elite. Greuther Fürth are now only seventh in the league, trailing the top-3 by as much as 13 points.

In the last round “trefoil” could not finish on their field Braunschweig, although they led in the score, and the opponent played the entire second half in the minority, as a result 3:3. There is no stability in the results, the team is just finishing the season, which could have been more successful.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The rivals did not determine the winner in the first round, playing 1:1, Magdeburg equalized on 90+5 minutes.
  • Magdeburg do not win at home in four consecutive meetings.
  • Groiter Fürth is not impressive away, 9 defeats, 3 draws and four wins.

Magdeburg vs Greuther Fürth Prediction

One of those matches in which it is difficult to determine the favorite, on paper more chances for success are given to Magdeburg, although there is no good reason for this. The battle is sure to take place on a counter-attack, much will depend on the realization of chances. A bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals looks promising.

