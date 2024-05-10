RU RU
Main Predictions Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Great Britain vs Canada prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada
Great Britain Great Britain
World Championship 11 may 2024, 05:20 Great Britain - Canada
Praga, O2 Arena
Canada Canada
On the second day of play at the World Hockey Championship, the Great Britain national team will face Canada. This match will take place on Saturday, May 11, and will begin at 12:20 Central European Time. DailySports experts have provided a forecast for this encounter.

Great Britain

The team has returned to the elite division of the World Championship. Last year, they competed in Division IA, where they finished first and regained their spot in the elite division. However, this year, Great Britain is one of several contenders for relegation. The team does not have any representatives from the NHL, with the majority of players coming from the local league. Consequently, they are clearly at a significant disadvantage compared to other opponents. In preparation for the World Championship, the British played three matches - on April 26-27 and May 7. They won two and suffered one defeat.

Canada

The defending world champion and the main favorite for the title this year. Canada has brought a very strong roster to the tournament, almost entirely composed of NHL players. Notably, 21 players compete in the top league, including defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, forwards Michael Bunting, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, and young talent Connor Bedard.

In preparation for the World Championship, Canada played two games, defeating Austria on May 5 and Hungary on May 7. It's worth noting that Canada has the highest number of gold medals in the World Championship - 27. Last year, they defeated Germany 5-2 in the final.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The last head-to-head game between Canada and Great Britain was back in 2019 when the Canadians routed their opponents 8-0.
  • Canada has not lost in regulation time in eight of their last ten games.
  • In their last four matches at the World Championship, Canada has conceded no more than two goals.

Great Britain vs Canada Prediction

Canada are clear favorites in this game. Great Britain has very little chance of winning this encounter. It's difficult to envision a scenario where there's such a stark difference in class. My bet is on Canada's individual total to be over 6.5 goals with odds of 1.57.

