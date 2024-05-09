The schedule for the EuroLeague "Final Four" has been announced

The schedule for the EuroLeague "Final Four" has been revealed.

Please note that all matches will be played in a single-elimination format, with the times listed in Central European Time.

EuroLeague "Final Four" semifinals:

May 24th, 18:00: Panathinaikos vs. Fenerbahçe

May 24th, 21:00: Real Madrid vs. Olympiacos

This year, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin will host the decisive series. The final and the third-place match will take place on the 26th.

The reigning champions of the tournament are Real Madrid.