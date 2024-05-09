The schedule for the EuroLeague "Final Four" has been announced
Basketball news Today, 16:24
Photo: twitter.com/RMBaloncesto
The schedule for the EuroLeague "Final Four" has been revealed.
Please note that all matches will be played in a single-elimination format, with the times listed in Central European Time.
EuroLeague "Final Four" semifinals:
- May 24th, 18:00: Panathinaikos vs. Fenerbahçe
- May 24th, 21:00: Real Madrid vs. Olympiacos
This year, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin will host the decisive series. The final and the third-place match will take place on the 26th.
The reigning champions of the tournament are Real Madrid.
