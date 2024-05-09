RU RU
Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him

Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him

Football news Today, 02:15
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him

In the UEFA Champions League second-leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, a controversy erupted in the dying moments.

During one of Bayern Munich's final attacks, with the score at 2-1 in favour of the Whites, referees flagged an offside against Munich's last defender, Mazraoui. The game was halted, despite the ball finding its way into the net. According to beINSport, the Moroccan player was involved in the play when De Ligt directed the ball into the goal.

The central defender himself was utterly discontented after the match and criticized the refereeing for this incident.

"If such a whistle blows in the final minutes, it's a grave error, a true disgrace. I don't know if there was an offside or not, that can be verified, but how can one see it without review?

In the case of the second goal by Hoselu Rudiger, he too was almost out of play. If the referee had blown then, there would have been nothing further, and as a result, it's a decisive goal," De Ligt stated.

The Dutchman added that the linesman apologized to him, but what of it? Additionally, Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, also voiced his opinion on this matter.

It will be recalled that in the 88th and 90+1 minutes, Joselu scored a double and brought Real Madrid an incredible, strong-willed victory. Madrid wins the aggregate score of the two matches 4-3 and advances to the UEFA Champions League final, where it will play Borussia Dortmund.

