Main News Football news "It's against the rules" - Bayern head coach complains about refereeing in the match against Real

Today, 01:46
"It's against the rules" - Bayern head coach complains about refereeing in the match against Real

Bayern Munich's head coach Thomas Tuchel commented on the UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Real Madrid.

The German specialist criticised the refereeing in this game and said that they almost reached the final, almost reached the goal.

"We conceded the second goal in added time. Then we scored, and there was a disastrous decision by the line judge and the referee. It felt like a betrayal. It was an incredible battle, we left everything on the pitch and almost got the goal. Now we congratulate Real Madrid," Tuchel said.

The Bayern coach added that the line judge had apologised, but it didn't help. To raise the flag at such a moment. The referee saw that Bayern had received the ball and scored.

"It's a very bad decision. It's against the rules. It's a disaster. It's hard to accept, but it is. It would not have happened on the other side of the pitch. The Bernabeu influences the referees," he added.

It will be recalled that in the 88th and 90+1 minutes, Joselu scored a double and brought Real Madrid an incredible, strong-willed victory. Madrid wins the aggregate score of the two matches 4-3 and advances to the UEFA Champions League final, where it will play Borussia Dortmund.

