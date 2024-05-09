RU RU
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed

Football news Today, 17:16
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed

The finalists have been announced in the third European Cup tournament organised by UEFA.

According to the results of the semifinal matches of the Conference League, the teams from Italy and Belgium made it to the next round.

In the first semi-final, Fiorentina was stronger than Brugge 4:3 on the sum of two matches. This is the second consecutive semi-finalappearance for the Violets.

In the second semi-final, Olympiacos sensationally defeated Aston Villa 6-2 on aggregate of two games. This is the first final for teams from Greece.

Thus, Fiorentina and Olympiacos will meet in the UEFA Conference League final.

It is symbolic that for one of the participants of the final, the match for the trophy will be a home match. The UEFA Conference League 2024 final will take place on 29 May in Greece at the St. Sophia Stadium and Athens.

