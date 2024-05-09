Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula

Barcelona's young talent Pau Cubarsí has officially tied himself to the Blaugrana with a contract until 30 June 2027.

According to the official portal of the Catalan club, the agreement also includes the clausula, which is as much as 500 million euros. However, to another young talent of Barcelona, Gavi Kubarsi does not reach, as in his contract, the pay-off is as much as a billion euros.

Only on 18 January, the young defender made his debut in the main squad of the "blaugrana", and in less than four months he managed to often get into the choice of Xavi, having played 20 matches for Barcelona. It was previously reported that Manchester United wants to sign Kubarsi until the player signs a new deal with the blaugrana.

The old contract had a clause of 8.5 million euros, and that is what the Mancunians intended to take advantage of.