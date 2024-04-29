Man United ready to trigger £8.5m clause for young star of La Liga club

Since joining Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has declared a desire to sign young players but who have already made a name for themselves, and one of his transfer targets the Red Devils have found in Spain.

The Mancunians are aware of the £8.5 million clause in the contract of 17-year-old Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí and, according to GiveMySport, are ready to activate it to take the centre-back for themselves.

Still, there is one nuance. The clause is valid as long as Cubarsi's youth contract is valid. In a full-fledged agreement, "blaugrana" intends to include a pay-off in the region of 860 million pounds.

So far, negotiations on a new contract are underway, and much points to the fact that the consensus in this matter will be reached, as Cubrasi himself would like to stay in Barcelona.

Earlier, it was reported that the Catalans have shown intentions to keep another centre-back in the team - Jules Kounde.