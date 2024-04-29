Barcelona has no intention of selling their main defender

After clarity has been brought to the name of Barcelona's head coach for the coming season, the Blaugrana can quietly carry out work in the transfer market, including identifying the players the club will say goodbye to in the summer. One of the players on this list does not fall into this list.

Recently there have been reports of Aston Villa's interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, but as Fabrizio Romano emphasises, the Catalans are happy with the player and have no intention of saying goodbye to him.

To change the opinion of Joan Laporta and other bosses of the "blaugrana" may be a good financial offer for the 25-year-old centre-back, but so far at the Camp Nou has not received one.

It should be reminded that Barcelona can get rid of one centre-back in the summer and with a high probability it will be Ronald Araujo, who has been interested in Bayern Munich for a long time.