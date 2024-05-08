RU RU
Leaving Europe. It became known in which league Reus will continue his career

Today, 07:20
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus has decided to not only leave his hometown club but also European football altogether.

According to former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, in a private conversation with him, Marco Reus revealed that he is in negotiations with one of the MLS clubs. However, it has not been specified which club exactly is involved in these talks.

Marco Reus spent 12 years with the "Yellow and Blacks," playing 426 matches, scoring 169 goals, and providing 130 assists. During his time at Borussia Dortmund, he won the German Cup twice but never fulfilled his dream of winning the Bundesliga.

In the current season, Reus has fallen out of the starting lineup. In 39 matches across all competitions, he scored 8 goals and provided 9 assists.

Yesterday, Borussia Dortmund defeated PSG 1-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. They have reached their third final in history.

