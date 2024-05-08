Borussia Dortmund have made a decision on the future of two loan players

Borussia Dortmund have loaned two players from APL clubs in the winter transfer window: Jaydon Sancho from Manchester United and Ian Maatsen from Chelsea. And it seems that both of them have come to the local club's favour.

According to the Bumblebees' sporting director Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund will try to turn the loan deal into a full-blown deal:

"We'll see. They are on loan, both of them, but at the end of the day we have to make any decision. They have contracts with their clubs, so at some point we will contact them and see if it is possible or not. I know the players are welcome at Dortmund, they feel at home, especially Jaydon, he knows our club well. I think it was a pretty good decision to take them in the winter, but again, it's a matter for the future," Kehl told TNT Sports.

Borussia's sporting director had earlier ruled out the possibility of buying out Sancho altogether because an economically favourable transfer price could not be agreed with Manchester United.