Another transfer window has closed, but the question of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé's move to Real Madrid remains unanswered.

Considering that the 25-year-old Frenchman's contract expires at the end of the current season, Parisians should act swiftly if they intend to retain the star in their squad. From the latest reports, PSG has offered Mbappé a new two-year contract with total payments nearing €150 million for this period.

The Spanish press has reported that Real Madrid is unable to offer anything similar due to the club's internal policy. Earlier, the main obstacle to reaching an agreement between star French forward Killian Mbappe and Real Madrid became known.

In the current season, Mbappé has scored 30 goals and provided seven assists in 29 matches, while PSG confidently leads in the French Ligue 1.