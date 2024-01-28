Another robbery of a football player. The home of the Barcelona defender was broken into by intruder

Saturday turned out to be less than favorable for Barcelona. In yesterday's match of the 22nd round in the Spanish La Liga, the team was trailing by two goals but managed to take the lead, only to ultimately lose the match. Following this, the head coach of the Catalans, Xavi Hernandez, announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

However, the day got even worse for Barcelona's French defender, Jules Koundé. On the field, he made a significant mistake that allowed Villarreal to score one of their five goals. After the match, he learned that his home had been targeted for burglary, as reported by the Spanish publication Sport.

At the moment, it is unknown what the burglars took, but this is not the first incident of an attack on Koundé's residence. During Barcelona's match against Real Betis in April of last year, his house was also burglarized, and that incident significantly shook the footballer.

It's worth noting that in recent times, burglaries targeting footballers have become increasingly common, especially in England, where, in the last few months, Kevin De Bruyne, Victor Lindelof, João Cancelo, Jack Grealish, and Joelinton have all fallen victim to robbers.