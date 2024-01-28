RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Another robbery of a football player. The home of the Barcelona defender was broken into by intruder

Another robbery of a football player. The home of the Barcelona defender was broken into by intruder

Football news Today, 08:16
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Another robbery of a football player. The home of the Barcelona defender was broken into by intruder Photo from fcbarcelonanoticias.com/Author unknown

Saturday turned out to be less than favorable for Barcelona. In yesterday's match of the 22nd round in the Spanish La Liga, the team was trailing by two goals but managed to take the lead, only to ultimately lose the match. Following this, the head coach of the Catalans, Xavi Hernandez, announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

However, the day got even worse for Barcelona's French defender, Jules Koundé. On the field, he made a significant mistake that allowed Villarreal to score one of their five goals. After the match, he learned that his home had been targeted for burglary, as reported by the Spanish publication Sport.

At the moment, it is unknown what the burglars took, but this is not the first incident of an attack on Koundé's residence. During Barcelona's match against Real Betis in April of last year, his house was also burglarized, and that incident significantly shook the footballer.

It's worth noting that in recent times, burglaries targeting footballers have become increasingly common, especially in England, where, in the last few months, Kevin De Bruyne, Victor Lindelof, João Cancelo, Jack Grealish, and Joelinton have all fallen victim to robbers.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Villarreal LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:59 "Spain has an extraordinary league". Tuchel hinted at working with a top La Liga club Basketball news Today, 10:57 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 10:31 Roma has reached an agreement on the transfer of Angelino Football news Today, 10:16 A former forward of Juventus and Bayern Munich has returned to his homeland Football news Today, 10:00 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed German Bundesliga deal Football news Today, 09:54 Girona narrowly defeated Celta Vigo, reclaiming the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 09:08 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 09:04 Australia became the first quarter-finalist of the AFC Asian Cup 2023: easy victory over Indonesia Football news Today, 09:03 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal Football news Today, 09:01 VIDEO. The match in the English Cup was halted due to violence in the stands
Sport Predictions
Football Today Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Lazio vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congoprediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024