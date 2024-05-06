Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 169,5 Odds: 1.78 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On May 7, Panathinaikos and Maccabi Tel Aviv will play their fifth and decisive game in the Euroleague. Prediction for this meeting is made by Dailysports experts.

Panathinaikos

Although Panathinaikos was second in the regular season, it will not be of much use in the playoffs, as the opponent is a serious one. The Greek club was down 1-2 in the series, and the fourth game was played away, where they lost by 7 points in the final quarter, but managed to make a comeback and pull out a 95-88 victory.

Now the psychological advantage should be on the side of Panathinaikos, because the decisive meeting will be held on their floor, and managed to turn the meeting at the right time. Injury will not allow to go on the floor one basketball player.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Israeli team looked good, both in the regular season and in the playoffs. Maccabi can't play at home, and for safety reasons they have to play their home games in Serbia. The team missed a big chance to qualify for the next round when they didn't beat their opponent in the fourth game. It will be more difficult to play away, but the experience of winning against the Greeks is already there, and we must try to repeat that success. Maccabi approaches this decisive battle without any personnel losses.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Since it came down to the fifth decisive battle, it is quite obvious that the score in the series is 2:2.

Panathinaikos is strong on its home court, with 15 wins in 19 games in the current Euroleague season.

Maccabi has 8 wins and 11 losses on the road this season.

Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

The Greek club is the clear favorite in the fifth meeting, after all, the factor of its arena is of great importance. Maccabi will fight to the last, so they will get their chances. A bet on a total of more than 169.5 points looks promising here.