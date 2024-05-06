The Champions League semi-finalist has agreed a transfer deal for the Ecuadorian prodigy

Borussia Dortmund will soon announce the signing of a contract with 16-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Justin Lerma from Independiente Del Valle.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German club has fully agreed on all transfer terms. Borussia Dortmund will pay less than 9 million euros for the transfer of the young attacking midfielder. The exact amount is not yet known.

Lerma will sign a long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund.

Justin Lerma is the third youngest player in Independiente Del Valle's history. He made his debut for the club's senior team at the age of 15 years, 11 months, and 9 days.

Recall that this season, Borussia Dortmund reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will play against PSG in the second leg tomorrow, May 7th. The first leg ended in a 1-0 victory for Edin Terzic's team. In the Bundesliga, the "Yellow and Blacks" currently occupy 5th place.