Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has continued his remarkable goal-scoring streak.

Today, the French striker scored a goal in the first half of the match against Manchester United. After a solo run by Mateta, the score in the match became 2-0.

This means that Mateta has now scored in 6 consecutive home matches in the Premier League. In these 6 games, Mateta has scored an impressive 8 goals.

In total, Mateta has scored 12 goals in the current season. His performance has significantly improved since Oliver Glasner took over as the head coach of Crystal Palace.

Before the match against Manchester United, Crystal Palace was in 14th place with 40 points.