Bruno Fernandes' incredible streak of 19,486 minutes has come to an end

Today, Manchester United's captain and midfielder Bruno Fernandes did not make it into the starting lineup for the team's match in the 36th round of the English Premier League against Crystal Palace.

It's hard to believe, but the 29-year-old Portuguese player is missing a match due to injury for the first time in his entire career at Manchester United. His injury-free streak lasted for 230 matches, during which he played for 19,486 minutes.

This is only the second injury in Bruno Fernandes' entire professional career. In 2019, while playing for Sporting, he missed matches for the Portuguese national team due to a bruise.

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting in the winter of 2020. In the current season, he has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 45 matches across all competitions.

For the match against Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag's team is currently in eighth place with 54 points.