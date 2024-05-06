SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Tuesday, May 7th, the rescheduled 17th round of the Premier League of South Africa will feature a match between SuperSport United and Sekhukhune. This game is set to kick off at 19:30 Central European Time, and experts at Dailysports have crafted a forecast for this encounter.

SuperSport United

Currently positioned sixth in the Premier League of South Africa standings, SuperSport has garnered 38 points from 26 matches. They still harbor theoretical aspirations for a top-three finish, albeit with an eight-point gap from third place and four games left in the championship. Additionally, trailing Sekhukhune, who sits fourth, by just two points, underscores the significance of this match in the pursuit of a podium finish. However, their recent form raises concerns, with only one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five outings, offering little solace to their fans and dimming their prospects for a top-three finish.

Sekhukhune

As aforementioned, Sekhukhune currently occupies the fourth spot in the Premier League of South Africa standings. They have accrued 40 points from 26 matches, with a six-point gap from third place. However, a defeat in this match could extinguish their hopes for a third-place finish. Hence, Sekhukhune must secure victory in this game to sustain their contention for third place. Their recent match results have been somewhat erratic, with just one win, one loss, and three draws in their last five games.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first leg of the current season, Sekhukhune secured a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United at home.

SuperSport United has displayed inconsistent performances on their home turf, conceding at least one goal in their last eight matches.

In their last six matches, SuperSport United has failed to score more than one goal per game, mirroring a similar trend for Sekhukhune, who have scored no more than one goal in their last five outings.

SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune Prediction

This match holds significant importance for both teams if they wish to remain in contention for a third-place finish in the league standings. A common thread between SuperSport United and Sekhukhune in their recent matches is their limited goal-scoring output. Therefore, I opt not to speculate extensively and instead place my wager on a total match goals under two, with odds of 1.69.