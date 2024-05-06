'Turned him down twice'. Arsenal legend names club who zealously intended to sign him
Centre-back Tony Adams famously spent 18 years of his career at Arsenal. But in his autobiography, he recalled the moments when another club of the then first English division intended to lure him to them.
As Adams himself recounted, that club was Manchester United:
"Manchester United tried to sign me twice but I turned them down twice because I was with Arsenal until the end. The first time was after we became champions in 1991. It was at an England team meeting and Brian Robson spoke to me about it, maybe Sir Alex Ferguson asked him to have a word. A tease? Sure, and anyone who doesn't think it happens informally all the time in the game is just naive.
The second time United approached me was in '96, in the autumn, just five weeks after I had given up drinking, and during that period of uncertainty when Arsene Wenger came in to replace the sacked Bruce Rioch. I suppose Sir Alex might also have wanted me because, feeling he could strengthen United, he could weaken Arsenal."