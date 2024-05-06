RU RU
Main Predictions Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction Photo: kaizerchiefs.com / Author unknown
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier League South Africa 07 may 2024, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs - TS Galaxy
-
- : -
South Africa,
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 17th round of the South African Premier League will be held in Johannesburg, where at the FNB Stadium, Kaiser Chiefs and TS Galaxy will clash in a face-to-face encounter. We offer a prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Kaiser Chiefs

"The Chiefs" currently occupy the eighth position in the South African Premier League standings, and their prospects of breaking into the top three diminish with each passing round. At present, Arthur Zwane's team has amassed 33 points after 26 matches, trailing Orlando Pirates, who hold the third spot, by a margin of 13 points. In the last round, Kaiser Chiefs hosted league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and suffered a resounding 1:5 defeat. This loss marked their fourth in the last five rounds, with only one victory in that span. On their home turf, Kaiser Chiefs have secured six victories in 13 encounters, with three draws and four losses. Only Mamelodi Sundowns boast a superior home record in terms of points earned.

TS Galaxy

"The Rockets" are embroiled in the battle for a top-three finish and subsequent participation in international tournaments. Presently, TS Galaxy occupies the fifth position in the league table. With 38 points garnered from 25 matches, the "Rockets" trail the third-placed Orlando Pirates by eight points. In the previous round, the team played an away match against Sekhukhune and settled for a 0:0 draw. Overall, in the last five rounds, Sead Ramovic's side secured two victories but also suffered defeats in two encounters. Concerning their away record, TS Galaxy ranks among the weakest teams in the Premier League in terms of points accumulated on the road. In 12 away matches, the "Rockets" have managed only two victories and nine points.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of Head-to-head meetings

  • TS Galaxy secured a victory in the first round with a score of 1:0 in their home match.
  • Overall, "The Rockets" haven't lost to this opponent in six matches, although they have only won two encounters.
  • In only one match out of the last nine in this encounter has more than one goal been scored.

Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Prediction

Bookmakers favor the hosts in this match, estimating the odds of a home victory at 2.37. Our wager for this match is "Kaiser Chiefs to Win with Handicap (0)" with odds of 1.64.

