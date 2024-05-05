RU RU
Main Predictions Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction Photo: facebook.com/CapeTownCityFC / Author unknown
Cape Town City Cape Town City
Premier League South Africa 07 may 2024, 13:30 Cape Town City - Moroka Swallows
-
- : -
South Africa,
Moroka Swallows Moroka Swallows
One of the fixtures of the 17th round of the South African Premier League will take place on Tuesday in Cape Town, where the local Cape Town City will host Moroka Swallows at the Cape Town Stadium. Will the hosts encounter difficulties in this encounter? We offer a prediction for this match from the experts on our website.

Cape Town City

"The Citizens" have noticeably declined recently, sliding from second place to seventh in the league standings in the span of a month. They now trail the top three by a margin of 11 points. In the past weekend's Premier League fixture, Cape Town City hosted Orlando Pirates and succumbed to a 0:2 defeat, thereby extending their winless streak in the championship to 10 matches. It's worth noting that within their home confines, "The Citizens" have only secured four victories in the current season.

Moroka Swallows

"The Birds" are occupied with securing their residence in the elite division, and currently, the situation is under control. Presently, Moroka occupies the 13th position in the league table, leading the relegation zone by six points. In the previous round, Moroka Swallows played an away match against Chippa United, where they secured a 2:1 victory despite conceding first in the match. This triumph halted the winless streak of "The Birds," which had amounted to four matches. In 13 away encounters, Moroka Swallows have secured four victories with an equal number of defeats.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of Head-to-head meetings

  • In the first round, Cape Town City secured an away victory with a score of 1:0.
  • In the last four head-to-head encounters, "The Citizens" secured three victories with only one defeat.
  • In four home matches against Moroka Swallows, Cape Town City has yet to suffer defeat, securing victories in the last two encounters.

Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows Prediction

Both teams approach the match in less than optimal form; however, the bookmakers still favor the hosts. The odds for a Cape Town City victory stand at 1.81. Our wager for this match is on "Cape Town City Victory."

