Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat against Crystal Palace with a score of 0-4 in the 36th round of the English Premier League.

In the first half, the hosts managed to score two goals. In the 12th minute, Michael Olise made an incredible solo run from the center of the field to the penalty area and easily beat Andre Onana. Then, in the 40th minute, Jean-Philippe Mateta beautifully evaded the defenders and struck powerfully from a tight angle, scoring just under the crossbar.

After the break, Manchester United's struggles continued. First, Tyrick Mitchell scored after a free-kick play, and then Olise sealed the victory with a long-range strike.

Interestingly, Manchester United is considered the favorite in the race to sign Olise this summer.

Following this defeat, Manchester United dropped to eighth place, while Chelsea moved up to seventh. Crystal Palace, with 44 points, remains in 14th place.

English Premier League. 36th round

Crystal Palace 4 - 0 Manchester United

Goals: Olise (12', 66'), Mateta (40'), Mitchell (58')