Lille forward wore a mask of British rapper M Huncho as he celebrated goal

Lille's winger and Kosovo national team player Edon Zhegrova celebrated in a very unique way during the Ligue 1 match against Lyon.

Zhegrova came on as a substitute in the 26th minute for the injured Yussuf Yazici and scored to make it 2-0 just 11 minutes later.

Celebrating his goal, Zhegrova wore a mask identical to the one worn by British rapper M Huncho.

La célébration de Zhegrova face à l'OL, un clin d'oeil au rappeur M Huncho ! 🎭



Le FLOW. 🥶



(📸 @FreeLigue1)

Zhegrova is a fan of this rapper's work and recently appeared in one of his music videos alongside Lille's central defender Leny Yoro.

Yeah this link up is cold… M Huncho with Lille ballers Edon Zhegrova & Leny Yoro for a music video 👀🥶



Rappers & ballers connecting more than ever before… You love to see it ⚽️🤝🏼🎶 pic.twitter.com/cOecgsMOfw — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) April 29, 2024

With a win against Lyon, Lille could move into the direct qualification zone for the Champions League.