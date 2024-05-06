Lille forward wore a mask of British rapper M Huncho as he celebrated goal
Football news Today, 16:35
twitter.com/FreeLigue1
Lille's winger and Kosovo national team player Edon Zhegrova celebrated in a very unique way during the Ligue 1 match against Lyon.
Zhegrova came on as a substitute in the 26th minute for the injured Yussuf Yazici and scored to make it 2-0 just 11 minutes later.
Celebrating his goal, Zhegrova wore a mask identical to the one worn by British rapper M Huncho.
Zhegrova is a fan of this rapper's work and recently appeared in one of his music videos alongside Lille's central defender Leny Yoro.
With a win against Lyon, Lille could move into the direct qualification zone for the Champions League.
