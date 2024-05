Форвард Лилля надел маску британского рэпера M Huncho, празднуя гол Лиону

Yeah this link up is cold… M Huncho with Lille ballers Edon Zhegrova & Leny Yoro for a music video 👀🥶



Rappers & ballers connecting more than ever before… You love to see it ⚽️🤝🏼🎶 pic.twitter.com/cOecgsMOfw

— Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) April 29, 2024