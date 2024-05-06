BREAKING. West Ham sacked head coach

As expected earlier, West Ham will have a new head coach in the upcoming season.

The official website of the London club states that the management has decided not to extend the contract of David Moyes, whose contract expires in June.

West Ham United can confirm David Moyes will leave the Club by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 season, when his contract expires. — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 6, 2024

It is expected that West Ham will appoint former Real Madrid, Sevilla, Spanish national team, and Wolverhampton coach Julen Lopetegui as Moyes' replacement in the summer.

After 36 rounds, West Ham is in ninth place in the English Premier League. In the last round, the "Hammers" lost to Chelsea 0-5, and in the previous 4 matches, they only collected 1 point. In the Europa League, West Ham reached the quarter-finals but lost to Bayer Leverkusen.

David Moyes has been coaching West Ham since December 2019, marking his second stint with the club. He previously managed West Ham from November 2017 to June 2018. Under Moyes' guidance last season, West Ham won the Conference League.