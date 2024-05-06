RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news West Ham have named a new coach. It will be the former coach of Real Madrid

West Ham have named a new coach. It will be the former coach of Real Madrid

Football news Today, 07:38
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
West Ham have named a new coach. It will be the former coach of Real Madrid Photo: Premier League website / Author unknown

West Ham United continues to display rather inconsistent football. The Hammers have won just two out of their last ten matches, were eliminated from the Europa League in the quarter-finals, and yesterday's defeat against Chelsea (0:5) left them in ninth place.

Rumors of a possible change in the head coach position have been circulating for quite some time. David Moyes's contract expires at the end of the year, and there have been no offers to extend it yet. The Scotsman has repeatedly stated that negotiations will take place only after their final Premier League match against Manchester City on May 19th.

However, the club's management is undoubtedly already seeking a replacement for him, and it seems they have made their choice. The new manager of West Ham is likely to be the former coach of the Spanish national team and Real Madrid, Julen Lopetegui. This is reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Last season, he coached Wolverhampton Wanderers and showed decent results by steering them clear of relegation when they were on the brink. He resigned from Wolves last year and was disappointed with the club's financial situation.

Throughout his career, Lopetegui has coached several Spanish clubs, Real Madrid's reserve team, and Porto. In 2014, he was appointed as the head coach of the Spanish national team, and two years later, he moved to Real Madrid, where he was sacked just four months after a devastating defeat against Barcelona (1:5). Before his stint in England, he managed Sevilla, with whom he won the Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

Related teams and leagues
West Ham Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Yesterday, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news Yesterday, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news Yesterday, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:14 Atlético Madrid plans to bring back its striker from loan in Barcelona Football news Today, 08:06 Daily Weekend. Bayer is a record-breaker in European football, Juventus becomes Drawentus Football news Today, 07:38 West Ham have named a new coach. It will be the former coach of Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:27 "Anything can happen in football". Arsenal and Atletico transfer target has spoken about his future Boxing News Today, 07:11 Tyson Fury changed his attitude towards Oleksandr Usyk and began to praise him Football news Today, 06:38 The Premier League has prepared an interesting innovation for the upcoming match MMA News Today, 06:11 The Rock began training in MMA. But why don't we see him in the octagon? Football news Today, 05:35 Zinedine Zidane made his prediction for the match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Football news Today, 05:08 Will he leave with Klopp? Darwin Nunez hints at terminating Liverpool contract Football news Today, 04:33 Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Veres vs Minaj prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today El-Gaish vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Pyramids vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Salernitana vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Crewe Alexandra vs. Doncaster prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Antalyaspor vs Pendikspor prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football Today Konyaspor vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Excelsior vs Nijmegen prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024