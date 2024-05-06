West Ham have named a new coach. It will be the former coach of Real Madrid

West Ham United continues to display rather inconsistent football. The Hammers have won just two out of their last ten matches, were eliminated from the Europa League in the quarter-finals, and yesterday's defeat against Chelsea (0:5) left them in ninth place.

Rumors of a possible change in the head coach position have been circulating for quite some time. David Moyes's contract expires at the end of the year, and there have been no offers to extend it yet. The Scotsman has repeatedly stated that negotiations will take place only after their final Premier League match against Manchester City on May 19th.

However, the club's management is undoubtedly already seeking a replacement for him, and it seems they have made their choice. The new manager of West Ham is likely to be the former coach of the Spanish national team and Real Madrid, Julen Lopetegui. This is reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Last season, he coached Wolverhampton Wanderers and showed decent results by steering them clear of relegation when they were on the brink. He resigned from Wolves last year and was disappointed with the club's financial situation.

Throughout his career, Lopetegui has coached several Spanish clubs, Real Madrid's reserve team, and Porto. In 2014, he was appointed as the head coach of the Spanish national team, and two years later, he moved to Real Madrid, where he was sacked just four months after a devastating defeat against Barcelona (1:5). Before his stint in England, he managed Sevilla, with whom he won the Europa League in the 2019/20 season.