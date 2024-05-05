The European Cups are getting closer. Chelsea defeat West Ham at home

On Sunday, May 5th, Chelsea hosted another London team, West Ham, at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea started the match very confidently, and Palmer opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Before the end of the first half, the Blues found the net two more times against West Ham. Goals were credited to Gallagher and Madueke.

In the second half, the home team continued their dominance. Jackson made it 4-0 in favor of the Pensioners in the 48th minute. The Senegalese striker sealed the game with a brace in the 81st minute.

Chelsea crushed West Ham with a score of 5-0, securing another three points, bringing their tally to 54 points and elevating them to seventh place in the league table. The gap to sixth place is just two points. With three matches remaining in the season, Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest, Brighton, and Bournemouth.

Premier League. 36th Matchday

Chelsea 5-0 West Ham

Goals: 1-0 Palmer (15'), 2-0 Gallagher (30'), 3-0 Madueke (36'), 4-0 Jackson (48'), 5-0 Jackson (81')