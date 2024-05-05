PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Tuesday, May 7th, we will find out the name of the first finalist of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/24 season. PSG will attempt to bounce back after their 0-1 defeat in Dortmund when they play in Paris. The match forecast and bets for this encounter have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

PSG

After their defeat in the first leg of the semifinals, PSG had a break in the French championship. This is because Ligue 1 postponed PSG and Marseille's matches to the following Wednesday as both teams continue their European campaigns. Last week, PSG's center-back, Lucas Hernandez, who sustained an injury in Dortmund, received a diagnosis revealing a torn cruciate ligament, ruling him out for 5-6 months. It's worth noting that PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title early and will face Lyon in the French Cup final. Therefore, Luis Enrique's team still harbors hopes of achieving a quadruple.

Borussia Dortmund

By defeating PSG, Borussia Dortmund not only gained an advantage for the second leg but also secured their place in the Champions League for the next season. Under Edin Terzic's leadership, Dortmund is likely to finish fifth in the Bundesliga, but due to Germany's high seasonal coefficient rating, at least 5 teams from Germany will feature in the next Champions League. This allowed Dortmund to rotate heavily in their last match against Augsburg. Even with their second-string lineup, Dortmund crushed their opponents 5-1, with legendary Marco Reus, who announced his departure from the club after the season, contributing with a goal and an assist.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

This match could mark Borussia Dortmund's third Champions League final appearance in history, while PSG has appeared in the final only once.

This will be the eighth encounter between PSG and Borussia Dortmund in history.

Dortmund has never defeated PSG in Paris.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

PSG is the favorite, but Borussia Dortmund has shown they can breach Luis Enrique's team's defense. My bet is Both Teams to Score.