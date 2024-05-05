RU RU
Main Predictions PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 by Jason Collins

Jason Collins
Champions League 07 may 2024, 15:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Borussia Dortmund
International, Paris, Parc des Princes
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
The first finalist of the Champions League will be determined on May 7, when PSG - Borussia Dortmund will play their return meeting. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this event.

PSG

For many years, winning the Champions League is the main goal of PSG, on the domestic arena the team is bored, has already managed to early formalize the title, and also ahead of the French Cup final against Lyon. Now the Parisians are a step away from the final of the most prestigious European Cup, there they have already been, but the decisive battle the team then lost.

Luis Enrique's wards are able to give a powerful match, add in the right moment, the more the club will play in their arena. Borussia is a strong opponent, but quite passable, so there is every chance to go further.

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund are not giving out the brightest season, they are only fifth in the championship, but a place in the next season of the Champions League is guaranteed, they can not fall lower. In the last round of the Bundesliga Borussia defeated Augsburg on their field with a score of 5:1. Getting to the semifinals of the Champions League is the main achievement of the club in the season. Stability is clearly not about the Bumblebees, but they can show top-level soccer, and that was the case in the home game against the Parisians. Getting to the final looks like a real task, although they need to pass a strong opponent.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • The first semifinal battle was interesting, both teams created a lot of chances, but Borussia Dortmund won at home - 1:0.
  • This season PSG lost only twice on their field in all tournaments.
  • Borussia has already lost this season in Paris, it was at the group stage of the Champions League - 0:2.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

In this pair PSG is quoted as the clear favorite, of course, the hosts need to play to win, and Borussia enough not to lose in this battle. Parisians are able to create chances, but their realization is important. We suggest betting on a total of more than 3 goals scored in this battle.

