Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024

Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/CapeTownCityFC
Cape Town City Cape Town City
Premier League South Africa 07 may 2024, 13:30 Cape Town City - Moroka Swallows
-
- : -
South Africa,
Moroka Swallows Moroka Swallows
In the rescheduled 17th round of the Premier League of South Africa, Cape Town City will face Swallows. This match is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7th, and will kick off at 19:30 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this match.

Cape Town City

Cape Town is positioned in the middle of the Premier League of South Africa table. Currently, City occupies the seventh spot, with 35 points from 26 matches played. Cape Town City still has four games in hand, giving them theoretical chances for a third-place finish. The gap from the top three is 11 points. However, any drop of points in this game or a victory for the opponents would close even the theoretical chances for third place. Speaking of their form, the situation is not particularly favorable. In their last five matches, they haven't secured a single victory, with two losses and three draws.

Moroka Swallows

A team from the lower part of the league table, Swallows has accumulated 29 points from 26 games and currently sits in the 13th position in the Premier League of South Africa. With four matches remaining until the end of the championship, they have a six-point cushion from the relegation zone, thus the battle to retain their place in the league continues. Currently, Swallows are displaying somewhat unstable results. In the previous round, they managed a narrow victory of 2-1, but prior to that, they suffered two losses and played to two draws.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first leg of the Premier League of South Africa, Cape Town City emerged victorious against Swallows with a scoreline of 1-0.
  • Cape Town City has gone winless in their last seven home matches and their last ten overall.
  • In the tournament, Cape Town City averages one goal per game while conceding 0.9. Swallows, on the other hand, scores 0.8 goals and concedes 1.2.

Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction

Although Cape Town City is positioned higher in the league table, their recent performances have not been convincing. Similarly, Swallows have only managed one victory in their last five games. It's evident that both teams will be eager to rectify the situation. In my opinion, the home team holds a slight edge and is considered the favorite. My bet is on a victory for Cape Town City with odds of 1.74.

