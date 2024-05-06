Juventus have compiled a list of almost half a dozen players who could be sold in the summer

In the upcoming transfer window, Juventus (with or without Massimiliano Allegri - still under question) are ready to make a significant clean-up of the squad in order to earn money, including on those players with whom Turin do not want to renew their contract. There are about a dozen and a half of them in the Zebre camp.

The list of those who Juventus can sell in the summer, became known to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Firstly, the club wants to say goodbye to Paul Pogba, who fell out of football for a long period of time through disqualification.

Mattia Perin, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Fabio Miretti, Hans Caviglia, Federico Chiesa, Filip Kostić, Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Keane could also leave Turin. Winter signing of "zebras" Thiago Djalu the club management wants to send on loan, as his adaptation to Italian football was not the best.

It should be recalled that Juventus are currently negotiating the signing of Monza goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio, who in the long term should become a replacement for Wojciech Szczęsny.