Football news Today, 14:39
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Barcelona hosted Villarreal in the 22nd round of the Spanish La Liga.

In the first half, the ball found the back of Peña's net twice after shots from Gerard Moreno. The first goal in the middle of the half was disallowed due to an offside position. However, towards the end of the first 45 minutes, the Yellow Submarine's forward scored a legal goal, putting his team ahead.

At the beginning of the second half, the clouds over Xavi's head darkened even more. Akhomach smashed the hosts, doubling Villarreal's advantage.

As it turned out later, the most exciting part of the match was just beginning. Blaugranas found the net three times in Jorgensen's goal within 11 minutes, turning the tide of the game upside down. Gundogan reduced the deficit, and Pedri restored parity. Barcelona's pressure culminated in an own goal by Bailly, deflecting the ball into his team's net in the battle.

But that wasn't the end. Six minutes before the end of regular time, Gédesh scored against Peña, seems setting the final score in this spectacular match.

In extra time, a controversial incident occurred: the ball hit Comesaña's elbow in Villarreal's penalty area. The referee initially pointed to the penalty spot, but later changed his decision after reviewing VAR.

Following this, a genuine catastrophe unfolded for the Blaugranas. The team's defense completely crumbled, allowing the opponents to score two goals. Sorloth and Morales brought Barça to its knees, establishing the final score at 5:3.

La Liga, 22nd Round
Barcelona - Villarreal - 3:5
Goals: Gundogan 60, Pedri 68, Bailly (own goal) 71 - Moreno 41, Akhomach, 54, Gédesh 84, Sorloth, 90+9, Morales, 90+11

