"Anything can happen in football". Arsenal and Atletico transfer target has spoken about his future

Sporting forward Victor Gyökeres has attracted the attention of many top clubs this season with his 27 goals for the Portuguese team, and it seems that the Swede himself is starting to be tempted by this interest.

Earlier, one of the conditions for the move out of the 25-year-old forward from Sporting was the departure of head coach Ruben Amorim. But it seems that the specialist will stay in Lisbon, which does not guarantee him that Gyökeres will remain in the team:

"Staying for next season? It's football, it's normal, I can't promise anything. I would prefer to stay, I really like it here, I wouldn't mind. But, in football, things can happen, and very quickly, and we need to adapt. I can not make any predictions, it's difficult, we still have so many games until the end of the season, and then we'll see," - said the striker in an interview with A Bola.

Earlier it was reported that Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are interested in Gyökeres, and the amount of the pay-off for the 25-year-old forward is 90 million euros.