Chelsea is preparing another big offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for their leader

Chelsea is preparing another big offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for their leader

Football news Today, 08:54
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Photo from teamtalk.com / Author unknown

Rumors about the interest of many clubs in the leader of Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, Georgiy Sudakov, have been circulating for some time. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, as well as several clubs from Italy, have all expressed interest. Now, Chelsea has decided to join the race.

Sudakov has been showcasing excellent performances in the current season. He has scored nine goals in all competitions for his club and one for the national team.

Shakhtar's executive director, Sergey Palkin, was present at Stamford Bridge during Everton's 6-0 defeat. It is believed that he may have held talks regarding Sudakov's transfer. The Ukrainian's contract is valued at £65 million, and representatives of Chelsea likely wanted to clarify the price tag.

Following this, Palkin, when speaking to the media, stated that Sudakov has attracted interest from many clubs.

"This summer window, he has a great chance to move to several top clubs.

We have contacts with big clubs, some of which are not negotiating directly with us."

It's worth noting that Sudakov could become the second Ukrainian to join Chelsea in recent years. Last summer, the London club signed Mykola Matviyenko from Shakhtar. Both players are close friends, and Sudakov has already joked that his former teammate in the club misses him in London.

