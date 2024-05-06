Atlético Madrid plans to bring back its striker from loan in Barcelona

In the latter half of the season, João Félix has been playing a secondary role at Barcelona. In the last four matches, he has come off the bench, and during the recent game against Girona, he only spent nine minutes on the field. Although both the Portuguese player and the Catalan club claim they plan to continue their collaboration next season, this seems unlikely.

According to reports from Diario AS, Atlético Madrid, the club that owns his contract, is considering the possibility of recalling João Félix in the summer. Barcelona does not have sufficient funds to pay for the Portuguese player's transfer, and the mattress makers are not willing to give him away for free or even consider loaning him out again.

It was previously reported that Atlético Madrid would demand no less than €60 million for the forward, which in turn could deter potential buyers. On the other hand, the mattress makers have enough forwards and are ready to part ways with Memphis Depay, Álvaro Morata, and Ángel Correa. This could potentially open up space for the Portuguese player on the field.

In the current season, João Félix has played 41 matches for Barcelona, scoring six goals and providing ten assists. It is worth noting that two of these goals were scored against Atlético Madrid, leading fans to repeatedly express their opposition to his return to the team.