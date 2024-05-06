Zinedine Zidane made his prediction for the match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

On Wednesday, May 8, we anticipate the super showdown of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, where Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich away. This will be the second leg, and the winner of this encounter will earn a ticket to Wembley. It's worth noting that the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

Real Madrid boasts an incredible unbeaten streak in knockout matches at their home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu, over the past four years, making them the favorites in the upcoming clash. Moreover, the Spaniards have already secured the La Liga title prematurely and can now fully focus on the international tournament.

The forthcoming event has captured the attention of many personalities at the level of a Champions League final. Former player and coach of Los Blancos, Zinedine Zidane, is among them. The legendary Frenchman was spotted at the Miami Grand Prix and, during an interview with Sky Germany, expressed his opinion that Real Madrid is the favorite.

"I hope Madrid will win, but it will be a tough and challenging match," Zidane said.

It's also worth considering that Zidane was considered as an option to replace Tuchel in the managerial hot seat at Bayern Munich. Several candidates, including Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, and former Manchester United coach, now coach of the Austrian national team, Ralph Rangnick, have already turned down the position.

When asked about the possibility of managing the Germans, Zidane replied with a smile:

“I'll watch the game, thank you.”

Reminder: The second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will take place on Wednesday, May 8. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where you can watch this match in your country.