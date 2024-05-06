Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The forthcoming week promises the return leg semi-final matches of the UEFA Champions League. The first finalist will emerge on Tuesday, as Paris Saint-Germain confronts Borussia Dortmund, while its counterpart will be determined on Wednesday, with the eagerly awaited clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: what to know about the match?

Real Madrid continues its unbeaten streak in the current UEFA Champions League campaign. Los Blancos have only encountered three draws in eleven matches. Recall that the Madridistas emerged victorious in all matches of their group, overcame RB Leipzig in the round of 16 (1-0, 1-1), and secured a spot in the semi-finals after drawing twice with Manchester City (3-3, 1-1), subsequently triumphing over them on penalties in England. Now, having clinched the Spanish league title, Madrid can fully focus on the Champions League, aiming to add another trophy to their collection.

Bayern Munich has already secured a place in the Champions League and their final standing in the Bundesliga is yet uncertain, with the battle against Stuttgart intensifying in the last two matches. Recall that Bayern Munich has suffered only one defeat in the current Champions League campaign. After topping their group with just one draw, the Germans succumbed to Lazio away (0-1), but swiftly retaliated at home, demolishing the Italians (3-0). In the quarter-finals, Bayern Munich faced Arsenal, drawing in London (2-2) before narrowly defeating the Gunners at home (1-0).

Recall that the first leg between these teams proved to be quite eventful. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the first half, but Leroy Sane's precise strike and Harry Kane's converted penalty put the hosts ahead in the second half. However, Vinicius later converted a penalty himself, leveling the score by the end of the match.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: where to watch the match online

The second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The referee will kick off proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: