Slot has revealed one thing he would do in the event of a move to Liverpool

Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has one foot in Liverpool, all that is left is to wait for the clubs to officially announce it. But, the specialist is already thinking at Anfield and even told journalists what he intends to do if he gets a chair in the Merseyside team.

There is no shame for the 45-year-old specialist to call his predecessor, and it is Jürgen Klopp that Slot intends to speak to if employed at Liverpool:

"I think it's normal that if you move to a new club, and if it's going to be Liverpool, it's normal that you contact your former coach. I did the same thing when I moved to Feyenoord. It's more than normal that with all the knowledge that someone who has been at the club for a few years - and in his situation even nine years - you get in touch with him. Besides, I know his assistant Pep Lijnders very well. But if there is official confirmation when the season is over, it would be strange if I didn't call him then," Slot is quoted by Goal.

Recall, earlier it was reported that Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed the terms of Slot's transfer to the English team, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.