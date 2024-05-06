RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Premier League has prepared an interesting innovation for the upcoming match

The Premier League has prepared an interesting innovation for the upcoming match

Football news Today, 06:38
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Even more entertainment. The Premier League will test the new camera in today's match Photo from tvbeurope.com / Author unknown

In recent years, viewers of English football have witnessed numerous innovations in the field of broadcasting. Additional cameras have appeared on the fields, attached to players, drones have been launched over the pitches, and the game itself has been captured from a plethora of different angles.

So, for example, during the last off-season, Aston Villa stars Youri Tielemans and Newcastle Bruno Guimarães became one of the few players who had a camera attached to them during a match. It is worth saying that the footage obtained after recording turned out to be incredible.

Now, the Premier League has announced that during today's match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, they will be testing a new feature. The referee for the match, Jarred Gillett, will be equipped with a so-called RefCam, allowing everyone interested to see the match from the referee's perspective.

The camera itself is a special device integrated into the referee's communication system.

Unfortunately, the recording will not be available immediately after the end of the match, but the Premier League has assured that it will be fully published later.

At the moment, this is described as a one-time experiment as part of a documentary film, but it should be understood that in the event of successful implementation of this device, the Premier League will consider its permanent adoption.

This concept was tested last summer in the USA when Arsenal played against the MLS All-Stars. The device performed excellently, and fans were thrilled with such a perspective.

Such videos allow viewers to see the live reactions of players and provide another angle on key moments of the match. In the videos, moments of communication between the referee and players, which may not have been included in the main broadcast, can be observed. Additionally, such videos provide insight into the interactions between the referee and players, as well as the medical staff, during breaks in the game.

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Yesterday, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news Yesterday, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news Yesterday, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:14 Atlético Madrid plans to bring back its striker from loan in Barcelona Football news Today, 08:06 Daily Weekend. Bayer is a record-breaker in European football, Juventus becomes Drawentus Football news Today, 07:38 West Ham have named a new coach. It will be the former coach of Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:27 "Anything can happen in football". Arsenal and Atletico transfer target has spoken about his future Boxing News Today, 07:11 Tyson Fury changed his attitude towards Oleksandr Usyk and began to praise him Football news Today, 06:38 The Premier League has prepared an interesting innovation for the upcoming match MMA News Today, 06:11 The Rock began training in MMA. But why don't we see him in the octagon? Football news Today, 05:35 Zinedine Zidane made his prediction for the match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Football news Today, 05:08 Will he leave with Klopp? Darwin Nunez hints at terminating Liverpool contract Football news Today, 04:33 Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Veres vs Minaj prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today El-Gaish vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Pyramids vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Salernitana vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Crewe Alexandra vs. Doncaster prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Antalyaspor vs Pendikspor prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football Today Konyaspor vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Excelsior vs Nijmegen prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024