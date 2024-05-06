The Premier League has prepared an interesting innovation for the upcoming match

In recent years, viewers of English football have witnessed numerous innovations in the field of broadcasting. Additional cameras have appeared on the fields, attached to players, drones have been launched over the pitches, and the game itself has been captured from a plethora of different angles.

So, for example, during the last off-season, Aston Villa stars Youri Tielemans and Newcastle Bruno Guimarães became one of the few players who had a camera attached to them during a match. It is worth saying that the footage obtained after recording turned out to be incredible.

Now, the Premier League has announced that during today's match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, they will be testing a new feature. The referee for the match, Jarred Gillett, will be equipped with a so-called RefCam, allowing everyone interested to see the match from the referee's perspective.

The camera itself is a special device integrated into the referee's communication system.

Unfortunately, the recording will not be available immediately after the end of the match, but the Premier League has assured that it will be fully published later.

At the moment, this is described as a one-time experiment as part of a documentary film, but it should be understood that in the event of successful implementation of this device, the Premier League will consider its permanent adoption.

This concept was tested last summer in the USA when Arsenal played against the MLS All-Stars. The device performed excellently, and fans were thrilled with such a perspective.

Such videos allow viewers to see the live reactions of players and provide another angle on key moments of the match. In the videos, moments of communication between the referee and players, which may not have been included in the main broadcast, can be observed. Additionally, such videos provide insight into the interactions between the referee and players, as well as the medical staff, during breaks in the game.