Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 by Jason Collins

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.49 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Monday will not please with a large number of events, within the framework of the APL will be held only one meeting, Crystal Palace - Manchester United. On the pages of the resource published a forecast from the experts of Dailysports.

Crystal Palace

“Glassmen” belong to the category of those APL middlers who are able to stay afloat, the team is able to create problems, although the fight for high places does not lead. Crystal Palace is 14th in the standings, there is no threat of departure, as the gap from the danger zone is 14 points. In the last round, the club managed to avoid defeat in the derby against Fulham, managing to equalize the score at the end of the meeting.

Crystal Palace is in good shape, because before the mentioned draw there was a series of three wins. The team in the last rounds can play at their own pleasure, the result will definitely not pressurize the players.

Manchester United

“Red Devils” much and justly criticized this season, very unstable plays the team. In the Champions League group they finished last in a frankly weak group. MU is only seventh in the APL, but is two points behind Newcastle, having a game in reserve, a win in such a confrontation will allow them to climb into the top-6.

The club will have a chance to win a trophy, but for this in the FA Cup final it is necessary to beat Manchester City, and this is a difficult task. In the last round, the team failed to beat at home modest outsider Burnley - 1:1. Manchester does not concede in the APL four matches in a row, although in three cases a draw was recorded.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

In a face-to-face meeting of the first round, MU lost on their field with a score of 0:1.

On his field Crystal Palace plays with varying success, but in the last five meetings the team lost only once.

Manchester does not win away four matches in a row, there were two draws and two defeats.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Prediction

A difficult and unpredictable battle is expected, it is evident even from the quotes, according to which there is no favorite in this pair. MU is more motivated, although quite unstable, the “glaziers” do not need anything, but the team will try to take points away from the grand. We consider a bet on the exchange of goals promising.