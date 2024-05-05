Excelsior vs Nijmegen prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 6, their meeting in the Dutch Eredivisie will be held Excelsior - Nijmegen. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive prediction for this event.

Excelsior

For Excelsior, the championship is difficult, as they have to fight for survival. The team occupies the 16th line, and this is the zone of transition matches, the gap from the passing 15th place is two points, but there is a game in reserve. The club will not fall below its position, although we should try to avoid transition matches.

In the last round Excelsior drew with Ajax away - 2:2, the opponent played in the minority for more than a half, leveling the score only at the end of the meeting. There is a little progress in the results, as they managed to get 4 points in two matches. Chances for salvation remain not bad.

Nijmegen

Three rounds before the end of the championship Nijmegen is sixth, this is the playoff zone of the Conference League, to get into the European Cup, you will need to win the mini-tournament. At the same time, you can fight for fifth place, which gives the opportunity to play in the Europa League, to this position is only two points.

In the last round the team could not give a fight to AZ Alkmaar, losing with a score of 0:3, breaking the series of four meetings without victories. Two weeks ago, Nijmegen missed the opportunity to take the trophy, losing in the Dutch Cup final to Feyenoord with a score of 0:1. Most likely will have to play in the playoffs, because it will be difficult to win the competition with Ajax for the fifth position.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Mutual confrontation of the first round ended with an away victory of Excelsior with a score of 4:3, the guests scored the decisive goal on 90+9 minutes.

Excelsior plays poorly at home, only 3 wins, with 5 defeats and 7 draws.

Nijmegen has 4 wins, the same number of defeats and seven draws.

Excelsior vs Nijmegen Prediction

Guests in such a confrontation are quoted as small favorites, it is worth taking into account the fact that we expect a confrontation of motivated opponents. The teams are able to show effective soccer, betting on a total of more than 2.5 goals scored looks passable.