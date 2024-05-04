Konyaspor vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Monday, May 6th, in the 35th round match of the Turkish Super Lig, Konyaspor will host Fenerbahçe at home. The match forecast and bets for this encounter have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Konyaspor

With four rounds remaining in the season, Konyaspor is engaged in a fierce battle to avoid relegation from the Super Lig. Currently, the "green-whites" are positioned just above the relegation zone, in 16th place. Konyaspor's lead over Gaziantep is only 2 points. Considering that they not only have to face Fenerbahçe but also Galatasaray before the season's end, maintaining their advantage will be extremely challenging. In their last 5 matches, Konyaspor has gathered only 4 points, suffering a 0-1 defeat to Sivasspor in the previous round.

Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe holds the second position, but the fight for the title will be tough as they are trailing Galatasaray by four points. The "yellow canaries" are having an almost perfect season: 28 wins, 5 draws, and 1 defeat. However, Galatasaray makes even fewer mistakes. In their last fixture, Fenerbahçe defeated Besiktas in a crucial derby (2-1), but prior to that, they unexpectedly drew against Sivasspor (2-2). This draw could play a decisive role in the championship race.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 16th round of the current season, Fenerbahçe inflicted a humiliating 7-1 defeat on Konyaspor.

Konyaspor has won the last two home matches against Fenerbahçe.

Out of 48 matches in history between these teams, only 3 have ended in draws.

Konyaspor vs Fenerbahçe prediction

It's unlikely that anything will prevent Fenerbahçe from winning this match. I believe Fenerbahçe will not only win but also we'll see a significant number of goals. My bet is Over 2.5 goals.