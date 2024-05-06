Daily Weekend. Bayer is a record-breaker in European football, Juventus becomes Drawentus

We are just weeks away from the end of the season in European club football, and more and more leagues are determining their champions. But, in some leagues, there's still a long way to go and Dailysports takes you through everything that happened in the top leagues last weekend.

Juventus turns into Drawentus

Juventus Turin has been unburdened by the burden of European competition this season, and it looked like Massimilano Allegri's side could safely focus on qualifying for the Champions League. But, returning to the most prestigious European Cup has proved to be an even greater challenge for Torino.

Despite their current third place in Serie A, the Zebras have drawn their fourth game in a row and have not won in the league for a month. Sunday's match against Roma was no exception, with Torino responding to Romelu Lukaku's goal on 15 minutes with Gleison Bremer's goal a quarter of an hour later. The teams finished with a 1-1 draw.

To be fair, Juventus have formed a series of five matches without defeat, and on the points gained over this period of time Allegri's team bypasses already former champion Napoli, as well as Milan.

Bayer are a match away from the European record of all time

Bayer Leverkusen, who have not lost to anyone so far this season, previously set a European record for matches without defeat in the 21st century. But the ‘pharmacists’ do not intend to stop and decided to take a swing at a similar achievement already in the section of all time.

The absolute record holder for matches without defeat remains Benfica in 1963-1965. Yes, yes, the Benfica that was cursed by its legendary manager Bela Guttmann for a hundred years. ‘The Eagles’ went 48 matches without defeat and that's exactly the same streak Bayer have racked up since 12 August 2023.

In order to fall, as it seemed, the eternal record of Benfica, ‘pharmacists’ enough not to lose this coming Thursday to Roma in the semifinal match of the Europa League.

‘Double-double’ Salah in the Premier League became a record in the history of the championship

In the last match of the 36th round of Premier League Liverpool hosted Tottenham, and in this meeting the striker of the Reds Mohamed Salah not only scored himself, but also gave a goal, and thus wrote himself into the history of English football.

Expressing basketball terminology, the Egyptian made a ‘double-double’, that is, a double-digit number of goals and assists: 18 goals scored and 10 assists. He managed such a trick in the past two seasons: 19 goals and 12 assists in the 2022/2023 season, as well as 23 goals and 13 assists in the 2021/2022 season.

Salah thus became the first player in English Championship history to score 10+ goals and give 10+ assists in three consecutive season.

Benfica made Sporting champions

The championship race was also unravelled in Portugal, where matches of the 32nd round of the local championship took place the day before. On Saturday, Sporting defeated Porimonense 3-0 and Ruben Amorim's team moved closer to their 20th anniversary championship.

It could have happened on Sunday, but for that to happen, Sporting's closest pursuer and neighbour Benfica had to fail to win their match against Famalican. That, in fact, is what happened. The eighth team of the championship beat the vice-leader 2-0 and gave Sporting the championship.

The leaders are losing their points synchronously, or nobody wants to become the champion of Poland

Finally, let's pay attention to a league that is not the top one, but where the championship race is becoming quite comical. We are talking about the Polish Ekstraklasa, where most of the matches of the 31st round took place at the weekend.

For us, this championship is remarkable in that only one team from the top six won its match within the round - Sląsk. The other five teams, namely Jagiellonia, Lech, Górnik, Legia and Raków lost their matches, with the quarter-finalist of the last Conference League losing to Ruch Chorzów, which is one step away from relegation.