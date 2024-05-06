The Rock began training in MMA. But why don't we see him in the octagon?

RU RU
MMA News Today, 06:11

MMA News Today, 06:11
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Photo from wrestlinginc.com / Author unknown

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, has shared videos on his social media platforms showcasing his training in mixed martial arts. The former WWE star was seen practicing strikes, takedowns, and engaging in sparring sessions.

Amid The Rock's recent return to WWE, it might be assumed that he has decided to switch sports and try his hand at MMA. However, this is not the case. Dwayne Johnson is actually preparing for the filming of the movie "The Smashing Machine," which is set to be released next year.

The film will tell the story of mixed martial arts and UFC champion Mark Kerr. The Rock announced his involvement in this film project five years ago. The movie will be produced by his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, and Dwayne Johnson will play the lead role.

In the caption of the posted video, The Rock wrote:

"MMA training camp.

Preparing for “Smashing Machine”

I’m learning daily and it’s been a very humbling, intense and motivating journey into this world of combat and becoming, Mark Kerr - the two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Champion.

I’m a hard worker, but I realized that I’d have to work harder with this role than anything I’ve ever worked for in my life.

This physicality is just one part of the larger journey, that is truly a team effort.

Growing and grateful."

Fans might have been eager to see The Rock in the octagon, but they will only be able to witness such scenes on screen.

