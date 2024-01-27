BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 16:30
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
In today's La Liga match, Barcelona lost to Villarreal (3:5) at their home ground. During the post-match press conference, Barcelona's coach Xavi announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.

While talking to the media, it was revealed why did Xavi leave Barcelona.

"We discussed this decision with the president and representatives of the club. Barcelona needs a change of direction.

We have reached the point of no return. It's time for a change. As a 'culé', I believe it's time to leave. I will leave the club on June 30th," - said Xavi.

The match did not go well for Barcelona initially, but the team managed to come back from a 0:2 score, taking the lead with goals from Gundogan, Pedri, and an own goal by Bai. However, in the 84th minute, the visitors equalized, and in injury time, Barcelona's defense crumbled as Serrano and Morales scored two more goals.

Xavi mentioned feeling a sense of failure and described the defeat as humiliating. It's worth noting that after 21 matches, Barcelona currently occupies the third position in La Liga, trailing the leader by 10 points.

