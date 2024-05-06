RU RU
Will he leave with Klopp? Darwin Nunez hints at terminating Liverpool contract

Will he leave with Klopp? Darwin Nunez hints at terminating Liverpool contract

Football news Today, 05:08
Robert Sykes
Will he leave with Klopp? Darwin Nunez hints at terminating Liverpool contract Photo: Premier League website / Author unknown

Rumors of Darwin Nuñez's potential departure from Liverpool have been circulating for quite some time now. The striker has experienced both highs and lows at Anfield, but criticism towards him intensified after moments where he squandered opportunities in front of the opponent's goal.

The patience of the Merseyside faithful towards the striker has dwindled, especially as Klopp's team is unlikely to spoil their fans with trophies anytime soon. Apart from the Football League Cup, they are unlikely to win anything else.

Nuñez himself has decided to fuel the speculation about his departure. The Liverpool forward has removed all photos associated with the club from his Instagram page.

Only family photos remain on his profile, along with pictures from his time with the Uruguayan national team and even Benfica.

There was information that Barcelona was considering Nuñez as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Darwin Nuñez has been playing for Liverpool since last season, when he moved from Benfica for €80 million. He has played 94 matches for the Merseyside club, scoring 33 goals and providing eighteen assists. His contract runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his current market value is €70 million.

